Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $161.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

