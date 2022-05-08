Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $57.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.85 million and the highest is $58.45 million. Materialise posted sales of $60.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $239.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.18 million to $241.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $267.36 million, with estimates ranging from $259.95 million to $276.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $6,397,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 226,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $845.59 million, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

