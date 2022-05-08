Zacks: Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.68. NICE reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $705,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 10.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NICE has a 1-year low of $188.03 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

