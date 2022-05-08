Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.22). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

OCUL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

