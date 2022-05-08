Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.55). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $535,507,000. Natixis bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after buying an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,658,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. Splunk has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

