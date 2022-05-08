Zacks: Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Billion

Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will report $20.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.54 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $81.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 billion to $84.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $88.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. The company has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.