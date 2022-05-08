Zacks: Brokerages Expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.12). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

