Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will post $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.63 million to $254.91 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45. Vacasa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.00.
Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
