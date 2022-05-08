Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will post $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.63 million to $254.91 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45. Vacasa has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $11.00.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

