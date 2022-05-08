Zacks: Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post $3.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce $3.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.38. WESCO International reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

WCC opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in WESCO International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at $18,388,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 201.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $10,308,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

