Zacks: Brokerages Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,862,000 after purchasing an additional 473,361 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

