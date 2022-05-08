Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,233 shares of company stock worth $10,518,804. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZEN traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $113.88. 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

