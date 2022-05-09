$0.01 EPS Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBPH opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.