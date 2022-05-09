$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTLS. StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Materialise by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 51.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materialise by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 88,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $15.61 on Friday. Materialise has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $845.58 million, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

