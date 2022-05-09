$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Celsius reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Celsius by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Celsius by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,577,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Celsius by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

CELH stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.