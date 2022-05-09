-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings. NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 28.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 823,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

About NewAge (Get Rating)

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.