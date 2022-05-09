$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

TLYS stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

