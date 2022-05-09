$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $34.78 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.