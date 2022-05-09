-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Lion Electric also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lion Electric.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEV. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Lion Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $2,402,000.
Lion Electric stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.69. 18,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,960. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.00.
Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
