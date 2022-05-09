-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Yext reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $716.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.48. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Yext by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Yext by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

