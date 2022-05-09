$0.08 EPS Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SRAX.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRAX. Dawson James lifted their price objective on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SRAX by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SRAX by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SRAX by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter worth $57,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,301. SRAX has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

