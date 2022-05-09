$0.08 EPS Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SRAX.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SRAX. Dawson James lifted their price objective on SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
SRAX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,301. SRAX has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRAX (SRAX)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.