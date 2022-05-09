-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Lands’ End reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.07. 3,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,786. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $433.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,248,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 72,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 52.8% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

