-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MDB traded down $46.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,034. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.92.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,167 shares of company stock valued at $47,607,361 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $674,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $74,638,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.