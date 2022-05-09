$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Traeger has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $32.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $733,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

