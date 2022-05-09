-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 287,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trevena by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trevena by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 389,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

