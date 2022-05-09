$0.09 EPS Expected for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,079,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,722,000 after buying an additional 95,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

