-$0.09 EPS Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $345.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.