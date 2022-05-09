-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCSA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $6.48 on Friday. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

