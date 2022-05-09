-$0.14 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AxoGen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 59.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $379.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 0.75.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

