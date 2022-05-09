-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

