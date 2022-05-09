-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.