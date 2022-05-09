$0.16 EPS Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.36. Yelp reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Yelp’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

