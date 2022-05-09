$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. MRC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRC. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE MRC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.03. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MRC Global by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in MRC Global by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MRC Global by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

