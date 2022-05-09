$0.21 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($1.14). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.32) EPS.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,282 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the airline’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

