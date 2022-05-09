$0.21 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $12.80 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $389.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

