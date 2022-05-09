-$0.22 EPS Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 112.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 371.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.
About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.