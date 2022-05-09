-$0.22 EPS Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.29). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 112.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 371.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

