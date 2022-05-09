$0.24 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $30.42 on Monday. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $538.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.79.

About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.