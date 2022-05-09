-$0.24 EPS Expected for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on S. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Shares of S traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.31. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,626,339 shares of company stock valued at $57,545,871. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $84,323,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

