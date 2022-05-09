$0.27 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.54. Square reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.16.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Square by 6.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $96.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

