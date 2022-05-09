$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 242,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 168.75%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.