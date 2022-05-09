-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

FWBI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,808. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

