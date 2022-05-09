-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Wave BioPharma (Get Rating)
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.