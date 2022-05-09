$0.43 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.95. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 377.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.09. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.05%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

