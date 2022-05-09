$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. CSX reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

