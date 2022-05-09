$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.44. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter worth about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHUY stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $461.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

