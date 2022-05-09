-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Lordstown Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.78.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $375.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 641.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

