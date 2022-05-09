-$0.51 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Celcuity by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 678.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,270. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Celcuity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.