$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. Civeo reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Civeo has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $369.96 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,117 shares of company stock valued at $22,406,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

