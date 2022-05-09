-$0.57 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.49). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

RUBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,720,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,817.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

RUBY opened at $1.43 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $128.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

