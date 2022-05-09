-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

