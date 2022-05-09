$0.62 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.62. Avaya reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 1,376,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,735. The stock has a market cap of $742.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. Avaya has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.