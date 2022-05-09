$0.62 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. NCR also posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NCR stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. NCR has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NCR by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NCR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NCR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.